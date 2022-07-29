Gordon Haskett Downgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Hold

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $60.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.84.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.