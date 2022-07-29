Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 1,418.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Golden Star Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. provides alternative renewable fuels. It offers Terralene, an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines. The company offers its products for government, industry, and consumers.

