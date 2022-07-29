Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 1,418.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Golden Star Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.72.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Enterprises (GSPT)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.