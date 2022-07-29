Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.93. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 181,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

