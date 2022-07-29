Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 51.1% in July

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.13% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

QYLG opened at $25.64 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

