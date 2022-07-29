Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Global Ports Stock Down 2.0 %

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.28.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

