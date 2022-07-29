Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Global Ports Stock Down 2.0 %
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.28.
Global Ports Company Profile
