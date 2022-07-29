Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,667,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $12,618,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $11,348,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,251. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

