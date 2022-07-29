Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $109.94. 15,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

About Duke Energy



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

