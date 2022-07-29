Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,850 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 128,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

