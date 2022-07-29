Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $9.38. Genie Energy shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 63,474 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $251.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

