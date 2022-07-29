General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 63.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 27.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.