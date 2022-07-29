General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,553. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,084,000 after purchasing an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 43.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Company Profile

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.