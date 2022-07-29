Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.13 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 389,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of £159.75 million and a P/E ratio of 475.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.14.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

