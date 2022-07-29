FY2022 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke Philips Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Philips’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

NYSE PHG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

