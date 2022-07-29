FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Cormark

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.29. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.36.

IFC stock opened at C$183.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$180.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$190.60.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

