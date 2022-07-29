Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Up 17.3%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) shot up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.61. 69,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 67,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

