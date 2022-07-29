Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FULT stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 692,757 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,209 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,754,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

