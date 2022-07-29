Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Frontier Group Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Frontier Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Stories

