Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($61.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €25.02 ($25.53) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.48.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

