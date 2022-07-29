Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Reduced by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.83 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

