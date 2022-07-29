Foxtons Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 44.38 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £140.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.02 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 37,687 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £12,436.71 ($14,983.99).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

