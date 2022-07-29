Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.25% of Forward Air worth $85,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD opened at $102.15 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.45. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

