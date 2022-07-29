ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Hits $15.88 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $15.88 million and $8.08 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,798.01 or 1.00001533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00129603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.