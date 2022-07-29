Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

