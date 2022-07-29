Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,158,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 542,443 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $137,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 6.1 %

F opened at $14.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

