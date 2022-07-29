FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 3.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.19% of FMC worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. 2,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.