Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Stryker worth $882,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 102,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 66,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.17. 19,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

