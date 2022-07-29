Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.45% of PayPal worth $1,940,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 140,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 428,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 219,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $302.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

