FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE FE opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

