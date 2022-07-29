First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $187.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.33.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.46. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

