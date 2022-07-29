First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FM. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.87.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.8 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0719281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

