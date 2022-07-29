First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$37.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FN opened at C$37.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$48.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.56%.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares in the company, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

