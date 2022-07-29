First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.63.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$9.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,196.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,534,500. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,715 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

