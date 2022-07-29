First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.63.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
Shares of TSE FR opened at C$9.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,196.67.
Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,534,500. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,715 in the last ninety days.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
