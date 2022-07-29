First Foundation Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.57 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in First Foundation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

