First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth $154,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.