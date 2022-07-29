Financial Comparison: Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zymergen has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 2 6 0 0 1.75 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $6.52, indicating a potential upside of 165.99%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Bitcoin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 15.10 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.66 Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

