Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $352.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

