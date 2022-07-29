Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) is Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,519,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,780 shares during the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing accounts for approximately 24.6% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing worth $108,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Up 5.1 %

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

