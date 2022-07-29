Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FATE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.09.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

