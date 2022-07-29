FairGame (FAIR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $919,546.67 and $156,636.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001439 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00143086 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011269 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

