Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $197.00 at UBS Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $234.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.30.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $188.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.44. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.