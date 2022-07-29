EXMO Coin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $92,048.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.38 or 0.99988991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.