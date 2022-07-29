ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Tops $66,062.62 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $66,062.62 and approximately $498.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000393 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

