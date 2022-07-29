Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Excellon Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 154.22%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

EXN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXNGet Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,737 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

