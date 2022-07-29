Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

