Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Cowen

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Evolent Health stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 631.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,833,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 497,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
