Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Etsy stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

