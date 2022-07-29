Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Cap Hits $197,888.97

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00008261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $197,888.97 and $411.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

