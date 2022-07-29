Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 6,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 94,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ero Copper Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.