Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 6,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 94,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 46.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.