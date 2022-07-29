Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$159.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$132.38 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.90.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,658,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,915,390,114.55. In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,658,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,915,390,114.55. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock valued at $152,028,257.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

