Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $750.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $824.59.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $711.31 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

